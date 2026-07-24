Fenerbahce step up pursuit of AC Milan's Rafael Leao as transfer options dry up

Fenerbahce are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of AC Milan's Rafael Leao as the winger's options start to dry up.

The 27-year-old is expected to leave AC Milan this summer and has been linked with some of the biggest clubs across England and Europe.

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Leao has addressed his future, admitting that he wants a ‘new challenge’ and that he would like to play in either the Premier League or LaLiga.

None of the reported interest has materialised into concrete offers, however, leaving Leao with limited options should he still want to leave the Serie A side.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Turkish side Fenerbahce are pushing to sign Leao as AC Milan hold out for a fee of around €50m-€60m.

Fenerbahce are expected to meet Leao’s representatives soon, although no formal offer has been made to AC Milan.