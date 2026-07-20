The 27-year-old is widely expected to leave the San Siro this summer, having expressed his desire for a ‘new challenge’ earlier in the summer.
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Leao has also admitted that he would like to play in either the Premier League or LaLiga, but any real interest is yet to materialise.
According to Fabrizio Romano, despite reports suggesting otherwise, Chelsea have absolutely no interested in the Portugal international.
Clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia are keen on signing Leao, but it’s understood the player’s priority is to play for an elite club in Europe.