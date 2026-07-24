'As long as I'm there, I'll give my all'- Leao opens up on Milan future

The Portuguese player, speaking on the Brazilian podcast Podpah, confirms his desire to leave for a new experience. In the meantime, he is expected to report to Australia on July 29 for the tour.

"I had already spoken with Milan about the possibility of trying a new experience. I don't know if it will happen, I have to show up there on the 29th and as long as I'm there, I'll give my all, always respecting the shirt that has given me everything. I think it's a club that has helped me a lot in every way, but in life you also have ambitions for other things andif it happens, I'll consider my options, but I'm still a Milanplayer," said the Rossoneri forward Rafael Leao on a Brazilian podcast, as he is currently in Brazil for the last days of rest granted by the club after the World Cup.

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Leao's future seems to be away from Milan, but there are still no major offers for the player, and on the 29th he will have to join the rest of his teammates in Australia for the tour.

In the meantime, Leao is training at the Corinthians facilities: "Corinthians, thank you so much and we're together, you never know, you never know what the future holds, I'm already grateful for opening the doors for me to train."