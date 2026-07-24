Two Chelsea wingers could leave if Kerim Alajbegovic deal goes through

Chelsea will reportedly have a big decision to make regarding the futures of Jamie Gittens and Pedro Neto if their proposed Kerim Alajbegovic deal happens.

With no European football of any kind at Stamford Bridge next season, first team chances may be hard to come by for those on Chelsea’s peripheries.

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It’s been widely reported that Alajbegovic, 18, could be on his way to the club from Bayer Leverkusen, with new manager Xabi Alonso pushing for the winger.

According to The Standard, Alajbegovic’s arrival could seriously impact the Chelsea future of Neto and Gittens.

It’s understood that Neto would like to be playing Champions League football and has been linked with a reunion with Enzo Maresca at Man City.

Chelsea aren’t actively looking to sell the Portugal international but would be open to letting him leave for the right offer.

Gittens, on the other hand, may be a little harder to shift. A persistent hamstring injury seriously hampered his first season at Chelsea.