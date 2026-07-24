Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Two Chelsea wingers could leave if Kerim Alajbegovic deal goes through

Two Chelsea wingers could leave if Kerim Alajbegovic deal goes through
Two Chelsea wingers could leave if Kerim Alajbegovic deal goes throughREUTERS

Chelsea will reportedly have a big decision to make regarding the futures of Jamie Gittens and Pedro Neto if their proposed Kerim Alajbegovic deal happens.

With no European football of any kind at Stamford Bridge next season, first team chances may be hard to come by for those on Chelsea’s peripheries.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It’s been widely reported that Alajbegovic, 18, could be on his way to the club from Bayer Leverkusen, with new manager Xabi Alonso pushing for the winger.

According to The Standard, Alajbegovic’s arrival could seriously impact the Chelsea future of Neto and Gittens.

It’s understood that Neto would like to be playing Champions League football and has been linked with a reunion with Enzo Maresca at Man City.

Chelsea aren’t actively looking to sell the Portugal international but would be open to letting him leave for the right offer.

Gittens, on the other hand, may be a little harder to shift. A persistent hamstring injury seriously hampered his first season at Chelsea.

Mentions
Kerim AlajbegovicPedro NetoJamie GittensChelseaBayer LeverkusenPremier LeagueFootball transfers