Fenerbahce face stunning pay-off if Mourinho to be axed

Carlos Volcano
Fenerbahce face a massive pay-off should they choose to axe Jose Mourinho.

Fener are under massive pressure to dismiss Mourinho after the Portuguese's physical clash with Galatasaray counterpart Okan Buruk earlier this week.

The Turkish FA has suspended Mourinho for the next three matches. Inside Fener, there are even reports of support for a parting of the ways.

A dismissal of Mourinho would be costly for Fenerbahçe. AS reports a clause in Mourinho's contract guarantees the star coach a severance payment of €40 million.

The 62-year-old joined Fenerbahçe only last summer and has a contract until 2026. Mourinho and Fenerbahçe are currently in second place in the Turkish league, six points behind league leaders Galatasaray.

