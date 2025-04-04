Fenerbahce issue statement as Mourinho faces 10 match ban for violent conduct

Fenerbahce have now released a statement after managerJose Mourinho grabbed Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk by the face at the end of a Turkish Cup match.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea boss appeared to grab Buruk by the nose at the end of a match between the two sides which sent the rival coach to the ground in pain. Mourinho has been warned by the club’s vice president Metin Ozturk that an internal ban might be on the way as Fenerbahce released a statement defending him.

"This was a planned provocation (by Buruk) and as part of this plan the individual acted as if he had been 'shot' and fell to the ground in a professional manner, and his disrespectful words and actions are documented on video," Mourinho's club said, per BBC Sport.

"The absurdity of someone who is touched on the nose immediately throwing himself to the ground and writhing for seconds is clear to the public. It is evident that this individual's tendency to fall to the ground, seen during his playing days, continues in his coaching career, showing that this behaviour is a characteristic attitude."

A report from A Bola claims Mourinho faces “heavy punishment” and could receive a maximum “ban” of ten matches. It claims that if his gesture is considered an “attack”, Article 44 of the Turkish Football Disciplinary Regulations determines a punishment of between 5 and 10 games of suspension.