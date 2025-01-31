Ex-Adana chief admits Arsenal agreement close for Donmezer

Arsenal is closely monitoring Adana Demirspor's young goalkeeper, Deniz Donmezer.

At just 16, Donmezer has already made 17 senior appearances in the Turkish Super Lig.

Arsenal, known for scouting Europe's top prospects, has reportedly made an offer for him.

Despite having several promising young keepers, the club is keen on adding Donmezer to their ranks.

Adana's former vice-president, Metin Korkmaz, stated: "Arsenal have sent an official offer of €3m (£2.5million).

“According to this offer, they will pay the money, but Deniz will play with us on loan for a year and a half. Then he would join Arsenal."