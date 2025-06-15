Arsenal 'freeze' Viktor Gyokeres transfer talks after Sporting price hike

Arsenal have reportedly put talks over a potential transfer for Viktor Gyokeres on hold after Sporting raised their asking price for the striker.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Gyokeres, 27, as they seek to sign a new striker in an attempt to end their trophy drought.

The Sweden international was expected to leave Sporting this summer for a fee of around £60 million, but the club have since raised their asking price.

Sporting are understood to have rejected an offer from Mikel Arteta’s side at that price point, and Arsenal are now mulling over whether to make a new bid.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Arsenal have put talks on hold and may walk away entirely if Sporting don’t reduce their price tag.

The Premier League side are also in talks with RB Leipzig over a deal for striker Benjamin Sesko, although Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested.