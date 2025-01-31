Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Aston Villa striker Watkins welcomes Arsenal approach

Ansser Sadiq
Aston Villa striker Watkins welcomes Arsenal approach
Aston Villa striker Watkins welcomes Arsenal approachAction Plus
Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is interested in joining Arsenal this month.

However, Aston Villa are determined to keep the England international. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arsenal had an offer for Watkins rejected on Wednesday, despite initial encouragement that a deal could be done. 

On Thursday, Arsenal remained hopeful of signing the 29-year-old, even though Villa do not want to lose two forwards this winter. 

Jhon Duran is nearing a move to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr for a mega fee. 

Arsenal are considering a second offer to revive the deal, but if Duran's transfer goes through, they will not have much hope. 

Watkins, who supported Arsenal as a boy, is ready to go but will not kick up a fuss either.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWatkins OllieArsenalAston VillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Agbonlahor criticises Arsenal bid for Villa's Watkins before Champions League clash
Villa boss Emery admits Arsenal attempt for Watkins; won't rule out Duran sale
Arsenal promise Nypan senior football amid Man City and Villa interest