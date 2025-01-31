Aston Villa striker Watkins welcomes Arsenal approach

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is interested in joining Arsenal this month.

However, Aston Villa are determined to keep the England international.

Arsenal had an offer for Watkins rejected on Wednesday, despite initial encouragement that a deal could be done.

On Thursday, Arsenal remained hopeful of signing the 29-year-old, even though Villa do not want to lose two forwards this winter.

Jhon Duran is nearing a move to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr for a mega fee.

Arsenal are considering a second offer to revive the deal, but if Duran's transfer goes through, they will not have much hope.

Watkins, who supported Arsenal as a boy, is ready to go but will not kick up a fuss either.