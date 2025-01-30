Man Utd defender Malacia wanted by Celtic if Tierney's move from Arsenal collapses

Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia is being considered by Celtic if they can't finalize a move for Kieran Tierney.

Celtic have a pre-contract agreement with left-back Tierney to return in the summer.

However, they hope to bring him in this month, with Greg Taylor as their only recognized left-back.

If Tierney's move doesn't happen, Celtic may look to Malacia, who has just returned from an 18-month injury layoff.

Malacia isn't expected to be a regular under Ruben Amorim, and Celtic might consider a loan move.

Real Betis is also interested in Malacia, with United close to signing Patrick Dorgu from Lecce.