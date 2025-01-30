Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Man Utd defender Malacia wanted by Celtic

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd defender Malacia wanted by Celtic if Tierney's move from Arsenal collapses
Man Utd defender Malacia wanted by Celtic if Tierney's move from Arsenal collapsesTribalfootball
Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia is being considered by Celtic if they can't finalize a move for Kieran Tierney. 

Celtic have a pre-contract agreement with left-back Tierney to return in the summer. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, they hope to bring him in this month, with Greg Taylor as their only recognized left-back. 

If Tierney's move doesn't happen, Celtic may look to Malacia, who has just returned from an 18-month injury layoff. 

Malacia isn't expected to be a regular under Ruben Amorim, and Celtic might consider a loan move. 

Real Betis is also interested in Malacia, with United close to signing Patrick Dorgu from Lecce.

Mentions
Malacia TyrellTierney KieranCelticManchester UnitedArsenalPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Agbonlahor criticises Arsenal bid for Villa's Watkins before Champions League clash
Man Utd defender Malacia offered to Real Betis after Antony's loan move
Arsenal and Chelsea chasing Bayern Munich's Tel