Zinchenko set to leave Arsenal with Inter Milan considered favourites

Ansser Sadiq
Zinchenko set to leave Arsenal this month with Inter Milan considered favourites
Oleksandr Zinchenko might be on his way out of Arsenal this transfer window. 

The versatile Ukrainian has struggled for regular playing time this season under Mikel Arteta

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing him, as Simone Inzaghi is an admirer. 

They are considering a summer move when Zinchenko will have just a year left on his contract. 

Borussia Dortmund has also shown interest but hasn't made an official bid yet, per The Mirror. 

Zinchenko's future remains uncertain as the transfer window approaches.

