DONE DEAL: Fenerbahce sign Sevilla striker En-Nesyri

Fenerbahce have signed Sevilla striker Youssouf En-Nesyri.

Fenerbahce have confirmed the transfer on their official website. En-Nesyri has signed a contract until the summer of 2029.

Sevilla will receive over €20m for the striker.

The Morocco international scored 73 goals and seven assists in 196 competitive matches.

Fenerbahce finished second in the Süper Lig last season.