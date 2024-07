Mourino's Fenerbahce go for Sevilla striker En-Nesyri

Jose Mourino's Fenerbahce are moving for Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

Mundo Deportivo says Fenerbahce are showing interest in the Moroccan.

Mourinho, who was named coach of Turkish club earlier this month, has identified En-Nesyri as a possible attacking signing.

En-Nesyri is expected to leave Sevilla this summer - though the board are yet to settle on an asking price.

En-Nesyri's contract with Sevilla runs until the summer of 2025.