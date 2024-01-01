Sevilla striker En-Nesyri chooses Mourinho's Fenerbahce

Sevilla striker Youssouf En-Nesyri is ready to sign with Fenerbahce.

En-Nesyri has a verbal agreement with Fenerbahce, reports Tribalfootball.com's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

The Turkish club - which finished in second place in the league last season - must now reach terms with Sevilla.

En-Nesyri is expected to arrive in Turkey for the medical examination this week.

Fener's new coach José Mourinho was a key factor in the striker's decision.

Galetti stated: "En Nesyri definitively chose the offer of Fenerbahce, with whom he already reached a verbal agreement yesterday.

"Deal finalized also with Sevilla: the Moroccan player will be in Turkey next week for medical, as @ramirezmaximodc said.

"Mourinho had a key role in this talk."