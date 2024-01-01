Fenerbahce book medical for Sevilla striker En-Nesyri

Tribal Football
Fenerbahce are closing the signing of Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

En-Nesyri, with less than a year to run on his current Sevilla deal, will move to Fener for around €20m.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Youssef En-Nesyri to Fenerbahçe, details now sorted and here we go!

"After (Allan) Saint-Maximin, Fenerbahçe have agreed on personal terms with En-Nesyri and booked flight/medical.

"Sevilla will receive fee in excess of €20m for the Moroccan striker."

