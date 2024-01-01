Tribal Football
Ankara Keciorengucu chairman admits 'Liverpool, Arsenal and BVB' want whizkid Yilmaz
Turkish club Ankara Keciorengucu admit that one of their young talents may be leaving.

The chairman of the Super Lig outfit has spoken about the future of Baris Alper Yilmaz.

The Galatasaray man is joint owned by the two Turkish clubs, which complicates any transfer.

“We have 20 percent of Baris Alper Yilmaz’s share but Galatasaray has not requested a meeting with us on this issue,” the club chairman Sedat Tahiroglu said.

“I hear Liverpool and Arsenal want him but I know (new Borussia Dortmund coach) Nuri Sahin definitely wants him. 

“I don’t think the price will be €50m. He can be sold for around €30m (£25.3m).”

