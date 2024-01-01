Tribal Football
Arsenal make bid for Fenerbahce left-back Kadioglu
Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu has a serious offer from the Premier League.

Last year’s runners up Arsenal are said to have put in a bid for the Turkish international.

Per Turkish media reports, Arsenal have put in an £18 million bid for the 24-year-old.

The Gunners are hoping to get a deal done in the coming weeks, but face competition.

The likes of Borussia Dortmund and clubs in Saudi Arabia also hold an interest.

Fener are willing to sell, but only if their £30 million asking price is met by the buying club.

