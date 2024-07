Newcastle threaten Arsenal plans for Fenerbahce fullback Kadioglu

Arsenal face competition for Fenerbahce fullback Ferdi Kadioglu.

Ajan Spor reports Arsenal are chasing a deal for the Turkey international and have tabled an opening bid of €20m.

However, it's emerged Newcastle United are also after Kadioglu.

Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund are another suitor ready to make an offer for the fullback.

With a deal to 2026, Fener want €30m to sell Kadioglu this summer.