Prem giants alerted as Stuttgart chief Wohlgemuth admits Guirassy and Anton have made transfer demands

VfB Stuttgart chief Fabian Wohlgemuth admits Serhou Guirassy and Waldemar Anton have made transfer requests.

Striker Guirassy is interesting Arsenal and Newcastle, while defender Anton is on Liverpool's radar.

Wohlgemuth said, "Both have informed us that they will leave the club."

While the pair have Premier League interest, both players are expected to move to Borussia Dortmund, who will pay the buyout clauses in their contracts.

At the moment, however, Wohlgemuth "cannot say anything and will only comment when the situation is clear".