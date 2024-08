Pirlo SACKED as Sampdoria already line up replacement

Pirlo SACKED as Sampdoria already line up replacement

Andrea Pirlo has been SACKED by Sampdoria just three games into the Serie B season.

The Juventus great was shown the door by Samp after one point in the opening three games of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Along with Pirlo, Samp have announced his backroom staff have also been axed.

Samp management have already identified Pirlo's replacement, with Andrea Sottil due to be confirmed.

The former Udinese coach could be appointed before the weekend.