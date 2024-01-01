Tribal Football
Udinese chief Nani: Juventus and Chiesa an unpleasant situation

Udinese chief Gianluca Nani is sorry seeing Fede Chiesa pushing to leave Juventus.

The Italy attacker is ready to leave Juve for England this month.

Nani told Sky Italia: "These are somewhat unpleasant situations, which you must try to manage so as not to undermine the serenity of the group. In addition for the good of the team, you need to create harmony to achieve results.

"(Cristiano) Giuntoli is an experienced director and knows how to handle these situations. The ideal would be to resolve this situation as soon as possible, to have only motivated people at the sports centre."

