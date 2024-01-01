DONE DEAL: Koopmeiners excited to be a Juventus player

Teun Koopmeiners is delighted with his move to Juventus.

The former Atalanta midfielder has signed for Juve for a fee of €60.7m including bonuses.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I’m really happy to be here. It’s been a dream of mine for a long time. I’m really, really happy,” said Koopmeiners.

“For me Juventus is the biggest club in Italy. Everything I have seen from the club and the squad is beautiful; the jersey, too. With the way the team play, with the history, the club are the best in Italy for me.

“As I said, I’m really happy to be here and to play with these players and for this coach, I’m really pleased.”

“I’ve spoken to the boss (Thiago Motta). He asked me how I’m doing, but we also spoke about the way that we play and how we attack, because that’s important to us, to Juventus. We want to be a good attacking team. The defence is important, too, but we want to score goals in front of our fans.

“I like scoring goals for the team, making assists as well of course. I want to do anything I can to help the team, even in defence. I like to run and play at a high tempo. I’m here to win things with this club."