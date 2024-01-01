Chiesa says he "can't wait to become a new Liverpool player"

Tribal Football
Liverpool’s impending signing Federico Chiesa has shared his thoughts on arriving in England.

The Italy international is the second from their Euro 2024 squad to move to the Premier League.

Chiesa has signed for the Reds weeks after Riccardo Calafiori signed for Arsenal.

On his move to Merseyside, Chiesa said “I’m very happy, I can’t wait to become new Liverpool player. Me and my family, we’re so happy really.

“Let me say thanks to Juventus and the fans, they have been always special with me.

“Now it’s time for Liverpool, I’m so happy. I can’t wait!”.

