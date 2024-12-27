Inter Milan, Leicester target Gomez admits Europe ambitions

Velez Sarsfield defender Valentin Gomez admits he feels ready to move to Europe.

Gomez is being linked with Inter Milan and Leicester City ahead of the winter market.

With the Argentine season now over, the 21 year-old said: "First I’ll go on holiday. I think I deserve it, I played a lot of matches this year.

“Then I’ll see what decision I make.

“The reality is, I’d like to continue to grow in European football. So I’ll see whether that’s a possibility.

“Let’s see if any club is willing to make a move to sign me.”