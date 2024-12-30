Man Utd to bid for former Chelsea defender who has not been registered for Barcelona

Tribal Football
Manchester United are lining up a move for former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen.

The 28-year-old has not played for Barcelona this season due to an Achilles issue.

He is approaching full fitness, but was not registered for La Liga for the first half of the season.

Per Mundo Deportivo, the 2021 Champions League winner is on the radar of United, Juventus and Inter Milan.

Whether Christensen wants to move to United is not yet clear, as he may be happy at Barca.

The Catalan club do have to register him this winter, as he will be fit to play games.

