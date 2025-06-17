Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal, Man Utd ask Real Madrid to name Brahim price
Dwight Yorke fires warning shot at Manchester United and Ruben Amorim
More to go! AC Milan mega sale plans to continue after trio depart
Chelsea enquire about £42m Lyon star to replace Sancho

Man Utd chief Berrada: Amorim similar to Pep

Paul Vegas
Man Utd chief Berrada: Amorim similar to Pep
Man Utd chief Berrada: Amorim similar to PepAction Plus
Manchester United chief exec Omar Berrada has likened Ruben Amorim to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Berrarda left City for United last summer and oversaw the dismissal of Erik ten Hag and the hiring of Amorim as his replacement.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"It was difficult in Pep's first year," said Berrada.

"He didn't win anything and there was suspicion about whether he could implement his football vision in the Premier League. People said he was arrogant and wouldn't change his style of play. But he stuck to his principles."

Asked if he saw similarities with Amorim, Berrada said: "Very much so."

On next season, Berrada was optimistic.

He added:  "There'll be some difficult moments ahead.

"Nothing is going to get solved with one summer window, but we are on the right path.

"We've put the worst part of this transformation phase behind us and now we're going to start building. I'm very confident we'll get back to the top."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAmorim RubenManchester UnitedManchester City
Related Articles
Napoli to decide between Man Utd's Garnacho and Man City's Grealish this summer
Arsenal, Man Utd ask Real Madrid to name Brahim price
Man Utd confident about signing Brentford's Mbeumo despite Tottenham interest