Lazio chief Fabbiani opens door to selling Burnley target Tchaouna
Lazio chief Angelo Fabbiani admits they could sell Loum Tchaouna in the coming days.
Burnley are interested in the French forward with a €14m offer mooted.
Speaking today, Fabbiani revealed: "There are some requests for Tchaouna, but we evaluate everything 360°.
"We want to start again with the best, we don't want to dismantle, we have made a policy based on young people. We will evaluate the different proposals that are coming to us."
Lazio signed Tchaouna, a France U21 international, a year ago from Salernitana for €10m.