DONE DEAL: Brighton confirm the signing of Coppola from Hellas Verona on a five-year deal

Brighton have confirmed the signing of Italy international Diego Coppola from Hellas Verona as one of their first signings of the summer.

The 21-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee but The Argus report that the deal is worth around £9.4M with no add ons. The defender is currently on international duty with Italy under-21s at the Euros and was a target for the Seagulls over the last few months as he impressed in the Serie A and kept his side away from the relegation zone.

Advertisement Advertisement

At 6ft 4in, he will tower over some of the tallest strikers in the Premier League and could be the perfect partner for Jan Paul van Hecke in the new campaign. Brighton looked to have beaten Juventus to bringing in the Italian who should slot right into the side. Manager Fabian Hurzeler spoke on the deal and what the young centre back can bring to the side.

“Diego is an exciting addition for the club.

“Although he is still young, he is tall, strong and mobile and he will give us a real physical presence.

“He has made impressive progress in Serie A and deserved his call-up to the Italian national team. We look forward to helping him develop even more.”