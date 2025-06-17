Real Madrid planning major sale to clear way for Mastantuono

Real Madrid will make a major midfield sale this summer to make room for Franco Mastantuono.

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito on Monday night.

Mastantuono will arrive from River Plate after the Club World Cup, with Inda stating one Real midfielder will be sold to clear a first team path for the 17 year-old.

Inda said: "The arrival of Mastantuono forces out a player who plays in their own position. I speak of Brahim (Diaz), who has renewed, but that does not mean that he will continue.

"Rodrygo, a player that Xabi Alonso wants to trial in the Club World Cup. Then there is Arda Güler, who has had several offers, but Real Madrid has rejected them because Xabi Alonso wants to try him also.

"The Turk would be the one who has more saleable options..."