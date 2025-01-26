Atletico Madrid in talks for Arsenal fullback Zinchenko

Atletico Madrid are in talks for Arsenal fullback Oleks Zinchenko.

The Ukraine international is expected to leave Arsenal before the market shuts next week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Understand that Atlético Madrid have now entered the race for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

"Serious talks are underway, with Atlético open to either a permanent deal or a loan with an obligation to buy.

"Current price valuation: €20m + add-ons. The 28-y/o left-back is keen to leave Arsenal.

"Dortmund remain in the race but are currently less active, as the package is too expensive and #BVB are looking for a player who can also play as a centre-back."