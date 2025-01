FC Copenhagen teen Tristan Panduro is interesting Atletico Madrid.

Foot Mercato says the 17 year-old midfielder is being followed by Atletico and Borussia Dortmund.

Panduro extended his contract with FCK this summer. He is tied to the summer of 2027.

He has not yet made his debut for the Danish giants at the senior level.

Panduro is a Danish youth international and also qualifies for England.