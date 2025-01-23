Tribal Football
Mosquera agent assures Valencia fans amid interest from "many clubs"

Carlos Volcano
Mosquera agent assures Valencia fans amid interest from "many clubs"
The agent of Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera doesn't expect a sale this month.

Mosquera has been linked with AC Milan and Atletico Madrid during the January market.

But agent Sergio Barila told Marca: "Mosquera does not want to leave during the current transfer market. His only thought is to help the club achieve its objectives.

"Many clubs have expressed interest in him this month, but for the moment he is only thinking about Valencia. Afterwards we will analyse the situation and think about the future .

"He still has a year and a half left on his contract and he is very attached to the team and the club. Now is not the time to talk about Cristhian in relation to other clubs other than Valencia CF."

