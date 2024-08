DONE DEAL: Cremonese snap up AC Milan striker Nasti

Cremonese have snapped up AC Milan striker Marco Nasti.

Nasti moves to the Serie B club in a permanent transfer.

The striker has signed a deal with Cremonese to 2028.

Nasti has spent the past two seasons away from AC Milan on-loan - first with Cosenza, then with Bari.

He scored five goals in 27 games for Cosenza and seven in 37 games for Bari.