Lazio agree deal with Salernitana for Dia

Lazio have reached a deal with Salernitana for Boulaye Dia.

The forward is set to put pen to paper later on Thursday.

The deal will be a season-long loan with an option to buy for €11m.

Lazio sports chief Angelo Fabiani said: "Today, getting everyone to agree is not easy. We have an agreement with Salernitana and the forms have already been signed by them. We now need to get the other parties to agree, from the lawyer, the agent and the player.

"We are finding the right solution. Our desire is to get Dia, they asked us for a day and now we are waiting for a response from the entourage."

