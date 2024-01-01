Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Bayern Munich beat Juventus to Italy U17 whiz Della Rovere

Bayern Munich are signing Italy U17 whiz Guido Della Rovere.

Della Rovere is leaving Cremonese for the German giants, despite rival interest from Juventus.

A talented playmaker, Della Rovere stood out in both the Under 17 and Primavera championships.

In the first case, the teen took to the field on 25 occasions, scoring seven goals and making eight assists, while in the second he made 20 appearances with eight assists and five goals scored.

A very important haul that earned a Serie B first team debut in the 3-0 victory against Cittadella.

Della Rovere will now continue the next stage of his career in Germany with Bayern.

