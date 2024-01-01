The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off

Romelu Lukaku-Victor Osimhen, a hot axis between London and Naples; PSG agree personal terms with Ademola Lookman; Ilkay Gundogan says goodbye to Germany and also to Barcelona. Here are some of the main stories over the last few days of the transfer market from TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

Advertisement Advertisement

OSIMHEN-LUKAKU, A TWIN STORY FOR NAPOLI AND CHELSEA

Victor Osimhen remains Chelsea's primary target to strengthen their attack before the summer transfer window closes. Contacts with Napoli have continued in recent weeks, and significant progress was made in their latest meeting. However, much work remains, as this will be a highly complex and substantial operation.

The negotiations are expected to drag on until the final days of the transfer window to bridge the gap on the money that will have to be put on the table to agree on the transfer of the Nigerian player. Meanwhile, Chelsea are also working on personal terms with Osimhen: so far, discussions have revolved around a proposed salary exceeding £9 million net per season, with a contract running until 2030. Victor is keen on a move to the Premier League and currently remains on the sidelines at Napoli.

Before finalising Osimhen's potential transfer, Napoli and Chelsea are also discussing the last details of Romelu Lukaku's move. The Belgian striker is set to join the Italy club on a loan with an obligation to buy for around €30 million. Lukaku has already agreed on personal terms and is simply waiting for the green light to return to Serie A, with Napoli aiming to complete the deal by Friday, ensuring Romelu is available for Sunday's match against Bologna.

LOOKMAN TO PSG, FIRST STEP COMPLETED

After Gonzalo Ramos' injury, PSG expressed interest in Ademola Lookman, quickly reaching out to his representatives to explore the possibility of a transfer to France in the final days of the transfer window. The Nigerian forward responded positively, even requesting that Atalanta exclude him from the squad for the match against Lecce, which they won 4-0 at the Via del Mare stadium.

In the meantime, PSG have intensified their pursuit of Lookman, securing a preliminary agreement on personal terms and now preparing to open negotiations with Atalanta. Although the Italian club has not yet received an official offer from PSG, the Parisian side is expected to present a substantial proposal to persuade President Antonio Percassi to let Lookman go.

Currently, Atalanta are not inclined to sell him—especially given the situation with Teun Koopmeiners and his potential move to Juventus—but a significant offer could prompt them to reconsider their stance. Intense negotiations are expected in the coming days between Paris and Bergamo. PSG are eager to sign Lookman, while Atalanta are only willing to consider his departure on their terms, which means a minimum offer of €45 million to even begin discussions.

DYBALA APPROVES, BUT ROMA STILL WAIT FOR SAUDI OFFER

After weeks of pursuit by Saudi clubs, including an attempt by Al Shabab in July, Paulo Dybala has finally accepted an offer from Al Qadsiah. The Saudi club presented a two-year contract, with an option for a third year, worth around €18 million per season, including bonuses. This substantial figure, combined with the Saudi team's compelling technical project, convinced the Argentine player to agree.

While the deal with Dybala is nearly finalised, there are still a few steps to be taken between the clubs. As of now, AS Roma has not yet received an official offer from Al Qadsiah. However, one is expected soon. The Giallorossi are eager to maximise the return from Paulo's potential departure but have yet to see any concrete proposals. Although negotiations between the clubs have made significant progress in recent days, some final details still need to be ironed out before the deal can be considered complete.

In the meantime, Daniele De Rossi sent him onto the pitch in the final part of the match in Cagliari where he delighted Roma fans with some very fine plays: 21 minutes of great quality that could be his last in the Giallorossi shirt.

CHELSEA - FINALLY - ARE WORKING ON EXITS

Chelsea are set to focus intensely also on outgoing transfers in the coming days. Starting with Romelu Lukaku – as discussed above – Napoli are taking the last steps to close the deal for him by Friday. Staying on the attack, also Armando Broja's future is expected to be resolved by the end of the week: the Albanian striker has agreed to personal terms with AS Monaco, although the French club’s offer is still well below Chelsea’s asking price of around €35 million.

AC Milan - which had shown interest in a potential loan for Broja after abandoning their pursuit of Tammy Abraham - have now withdrawn from the race, having learned that Chelsea will only consider a permanent transfer. Ipswich Town, searching for a striker, have also shown interest in Broja, as well as Eddie Nketiah.

Moving to defence for a moment, talks regarding Trevoh Chalobah’s move to Crystal Palace are progressing, while Italian and German clubs are closely monitoring Djordje Petrovic. Ben Chilwell could depart Chelsea in the final days of the transfer window, with Manchester United showing genuine interest: after completing the imminent Manuel Ugarte deal, United will make further assessments on whether to pursue the English full-back.

Finally, Raheem Sterling’s situation remains uncertain - he was left out of the squad for the match against Man City - and his future is closely tied to the arrival of Joao Felix.

GUNDOGAN LEAVES GERMANY… AND ALSO BARCELONA?

After officially announcing his retirement from international football with Germany, Ilkay Gündogan's future at Barcelona has become uncertain. The Spanish club is open to his departure, though the midfielder has yet to make a final decision regarding his next move.

With his future hanging in the balance, several clubs have already approached Gündogan's representatives to explore the possibility of a summer transfer.

Manchester City, where he spent seven successful years and enjoyed a strong relationship with the club, have expressed interest in bringing him back to the Etihad. Talks between City and the player’s entourage have begun, reflecting the club’s desire to reunite with the German midfielder.

However, City are not the only suitor in the race. Two Turkish clubs, alongside two Saudi Arabian teams and one from Qatar, are also keen on securing Gündogan’s services. Given the high level of interest, the coming days will be crucial in determining his next steps.

While Barcelona are hoping for his departure, Ilkay is considering his options carefully. With multiple offers on the table, anything is possible as Gündogan contemplates the next chapter of his career at the age of 33.