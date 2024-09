WATCH: Thousands of Galatasaray fans welcome Osimhen to Turkey

Victor Osimhen has been welcomed to Turkey by thousands of Galatasaray fans.

The Napoli striker is due to sign for Galatasaray in a straight loan for the season without an option to buy.

The Nigeria international has agreed to the move after being frozen out by Napoli.

The loan will include a break clause for January in the event an offer from a major club arrives.

Gala have confirmed talks are now in the final stretch and hope to close the signing on Tuesday.