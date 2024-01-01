Congerton ups Al Ahli's offer to Napoli striker Osimhen

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is now warming to a move to Al Ahli.

Having initially resisted the Saudi Pro League option this summer, Sky Italia says Osimhen is now more open to the move.

Advertisement Advertisement

Al Ahli have presented new offers to both Napoli and the striker this week, which has left Osimhen impressed.

Driving the deal is Lee Congerton, now sporting director of Al Ahli. The Englishman has also worked in Italy with Atalanta and Leicester City and Chelsea in England.

Osimhen has also been linked with Chelsea, but the offer from Al Ahli far outstrips what the Blues have tentatively suggested.