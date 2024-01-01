Chelsea STUNNED by Osimhen's contract demands

Tribal Football
Chelsea have been stunned by Victor Osimhen's personal demands.

Napoli and Chelsea are willing to do business over the Nigeria international.

However, the deal is in the balance with Osimhen demanding a staggering £500,000-A-WEEK to move to London, says The Sun.

Chelsea would have to make Osimhen the highest paid player in the Premier League to make the move happen.

The two clubs, meanwhile, have been haggling over a fee for the striker, with Chelsea reluctant to pay Osimhen's €130m buyout clause, while Napoli have refused Chelsea's loan proposal.

