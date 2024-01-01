Tribal Football
Damiani backing Lukaku for Napoli: Right player in right place
Agent Oscar Damiani is backing Romelu Lukaku to make a positive impact with Napoli.

The Chelsea striker is in Naples today to close a move to the Azzurri.

Damiani told 1 Station Radio: "There are good directors in Napoli, they know what to do. Personally I don't know who will arrive, but from experience I can say that English or Scottish players have rarely settled in well in Italy. Lukaku would certainly be the positive one, who knows (Antonio) Conte, and who would thrive in an environment like Napoli: he would be the right player in the right place."

On Victor Osimhen's situation, Damiani also said: "I don't want to get into the merits: (Roberto) Calenda is a good agent, and Napoli is an excellent club. We must not forget that Osimhen is a Napoli player. I hope that an agreement valid for all parties is found. I think a transfer to Paris is complicated, but I hope so, even if certain negotiations as important as this are not concluded in the last days of the transfer market.

"Osimhen is a great champion, I would be happy if he played in France."

