AC Milan chief Ibrahimovic: Why coaching not me

AC Milan chief Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he's happy in his current role.

The Swede admits entering coaching isn't for him.

He told Sports Illustrated DE: "You have to cover so many areas, find ideas and solutions, prepare and follow the matches, coach.

"You have to work day and night. A year as a coach would seem like ten to me.

"It's too much work for me, it doesn't appeal to me."