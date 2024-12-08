Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid make new loan decision for Endrick
Barcelona chief Deco: Roque doing what we expected at Betis
Davies agent sets up Man Utd, Real Madrid meetings after Bayern Munich meltdown
Mbappe talks up "unbelievable" Bellingham after Real Madrid win at Girona

Osimhen set to disappoint Chelsea, PSG with favoured club choice

Paul Vegas
Osimhen set to disappoint Chelsea, PSG with favoured club choice
Osimhen set to disappoint Chelsea, PSG with favoured club choiceGalatasaray/Facebook
Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen favours a return to Italy next season.

The Nigeria star is on-loan at Gala this term from Napoli and is available for around €75m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Osimhen has been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal, but Il Mattino says his preference is a return to Serie A.

And the club of his choice would be Juventus.

PSG have expressed interest in signing Osimhen in January, but he wants to see out the season with Gala.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

 

Mentions
Serie APremier LeagueOsimhen VictorChelseaPSGGalatasarayArsenalNapoliJuventusSuper LigFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Napoli open talks for Arsenal defender Kiwior, Juventus veteran Danilo
Bayer Leverkusen join Chelsea, Juventus interest in Lecce wing-back Dorgu
Man Utd target African trio in search for centre-forward signing