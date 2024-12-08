Osimhen set to disappoint Chelsea, PSG with favoured club choice

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen favours a return to Italy next season.

The Nigeria star is on-loan at Gala this term from Napoli and is available for around €75m.

Osimhen has been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal, but Il Mattino says his preference is a return to Serie A.

And the club of his choice would be Juventus.

PSG have expressed interest in signing Osimhen in January, but he wants to see out the season with Gala.

