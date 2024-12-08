West Ham, Fulham target Juventus outcast Luiz

Tribal Football
A return to the Premier League is being discussed for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Luiz only joined Juve last summer from Aston Villa, but has struggled to find a place in coach Thiago Motta's team.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says  West Ham United and Fulham have joined the pursuit for the Brazil midfielder.

West Ham have already made initial inquiries regarding the player.

Juve chief Cristiano Giuntoli met with Manchester United and Manchester City officials a fortnight ago to offer them Luiz before the January market.

 

