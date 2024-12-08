West Ham, Fulham target Juventus outcast Luiz

A return to the Premier League is being discussed for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Luiz only joined Juve last summer from Aston Villa, but has struggled to find a place in coach Thiago Motta's team.

Advertisement Advertisement

La Gazzetta dello Sport says West Ham United and Fulham have joined the pursuit for the Brazil midfielder.

West Ham have already made initial inquiries regarding the player.

Juve chief Cristiano Giuntoli met with Manchester United and Manchester City officials a fortnight ago to offer them Luiz before the January market.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play