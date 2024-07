Juventus coach Motta coy on Chiesa future

Juventus coach Thiago Motta is coy on the future of Fede Chiesa.

It's been suggested the Italy winger could be sold by Juve this summer.

Asked about Chiesa's situation, Motta couldn't guarantee him staying.

“Federico is still part of Juventus at the moment, then we’ll see,” he said.

Chiesa is being linked with a move outside of Italy, with Premier League and PSG interest arriving for the attacker.