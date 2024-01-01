Tottenham sudden favourites to sign Juventus winger Chiesa

Tribal Football
Tottenham are sudden favourites to sign Juventus winger Fede Chiesa.

Local journalist Gianni Balzarini. speaking on his YouTube channel, is reporting: "I confirm that there is an interest from Tottenham in Federico Chiesa.

"That is, Tottenham would be ready to make an offer of around 30 million (euros), perhaps even something more for Federico Chiesa and Juve could practically jump for joy."

Sportmediaset says Juventus and Tottenham have initiated initial contacts for the transfer of Chiesa. The Italian winger, whose contract with Juventus expires in June 2025, has expressed his desire to continue his career in England. After Arsenal's interest, Tottenham also stepped forward.

Juve will seek to sell €30-35m.

