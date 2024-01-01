Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Rabiot favours Prem; Slot & Liverpool plan light touch; Fresh youth plans for Saudi Pro League

Adrien Rabiot wants to maximise his next contract; James Rodriguez dreams of a second youth in Europe; the Saudi League are looking for young talents from the major leagues. Here are some of the main stories over the last few days of the transfer market from TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

RABIOT, BYE-BYE JUVENTUS AND NOW…

Adrien Rabiot left Juventus after five years and now he's a free agent. To date, his main goal is to maximize the next contract - probably the last as a top player - in terms of salary. For this reason, he refused the renewal with Juventus which offered a 3-year contract at the same wage that did not satisfy either him or his mother-agent.

Now, they are looking for more economically advantageous proposals, with some clubs in the Premier League that are interested in him. Manchester United - with the potential exit of Casemiro - put Rabiot among the preferred profiles to strengthen the midfield, with Erik ten Hag who appreciates him a lot. Newcastle, as Bruno Guimaraes could leave in the summer, have included Adrien on their huge list. Also, Aston Villa are interested, as Unai Emery asked for a new player with specific skills - that Rabiot has - to strengthen the midfield.

Also across the rest of Europe, Rabiot is attracting interest: PSG had contact with his mother to talk about his possible welcome return and Galatasaray are concretely on his tracks. Anyway, he prefers a move to the Premier, even if nothing has been decided. In the next few days, Rabiot will make his final decision, always with the aim of maximizing his possible last contract as a top player.

JAMES RODRIGUEZ IS A FREE AGENT

Despite a contract until June 2025 with Sao Paulo, James Rodriguez's adventure in Brazil is over. The parties, in fact, decided to conclude the agreement early and now the Colombian player - protagonist of a splendid Copa America - is ready to return to Europe, as he has always wanted.

One possible suggestion is his return to Everton, even if - to date - the option seems complicated. No movement from Porto, despite some rumours circulating in recent days. At the moment, in fact, concrete proposals for him come from Spain. There are 3 clubs that have shown interest and made moves for him: Atletico Madrid, Celta and Real Betis. All the Spanish clubs are aiming to convince James to return to La Liga after his adventure - years ago - with Real Madrid.

In particular, Real Betis has also asked for help from its coach Manuel Pellegrini who has already contacted James, pushing him. Currently no definitive choice has been made by Rodriguez, who wants to evaluate all the possibilities on the table before making a decision. At 33 years old, the Colombian player is ready for a second youth to live in Europe.

SAUDI PRO LEAGUE SEEKING YOUNG TALENT ACROSS EUROPE

The Saudi League is also working hard this summer to strengthen its squads with world-class players. The arrival of Bento at Al Nassr from Athletico Paranaense and Moussa Diaby at Al Ittihad from Aston Villa confirm once again the Saudis' desire to be absolute protagonists also during this transfer session. But that's not all: in light of the new rules of the foreigners' lists which have changed slightly, the role of U21 players also becomes very important.

In fact, in addition to the 8 slots available for foreign players, in the next season, it will be possible to use 2 more additional slots for those born after 2003. For this reason, the PIF is looking for young talents for its teams: talks are now ongoing with Vitor Roque and Johan Bakayoko. As for Johan, the PIF also approached PSV, sending a around 32 million euro proposal for the Belgian right-winger. The Dutch club rejected the offer, asking for at least double that amount to start evaluating his possible departure.

For Vitor Roque, however, developments are expected soon. In any case, even if PIF is unable to reach an agreement for the 2 main targets, it is already planning to approach new young talent soon.

LIVERPOOL, NO REVOLUTION EXPECTED THIS SUMMER

Liverpool will not make any major changes to the squad this summer, but Arne Slot has asked for targeted signings to strengthen a squad that he believes is already very competitive. For this reason, he would like just a few reinforcements.

Starting with the defence, a new centre-back should arrive: Gonçalo Inacio remains the most prominent profile, even if things are currently going at a slow pace for him. Competition for the Portuguese player is very high.

In recent days, information on costs and conditions has been requested on Bremer, who Juventus could decide to let go for €70m: the Brazilian defender has been included on the list, also in light of the possible exit of Virgil van Dijk, as the Saudi negotiator is pushing hard for him.

In midfield, interest in Teun Koopmeiners remains alive, despite Atalanta's request for 60 million euros being deemed too high. This is why other profiles, such as Quinten Timber - much appreciated by the Reds coach - always remain a concrete option. No important move is expected in attack despite Liverpool, in a recent meeting with the agent, showed tentative interest in Federico Chiesa. The Italian player is looking for a €8m/year contract, too high for the Reds. Chelsea and Tottenham are monitoring Federico as well.

ALEX SANDRO HAS ADMIRERS ACROSS THE WORLD

Months ago, we talked about the future of Alex Sandro, on the verge of leaving Juventus as a free agent. So it was and now the Brazilian left-back is looking for a new destination: in the beginning, it was Al Hilal who approached the player to explore his negotiation room.

Then some European clubs were interested in Alex Sandro, including Porto, a club where the Brazilian played years ago. Contacts with the Portuguese team and the player's entourage began already in May and are still ongoing. The sensations remain positive, even if no choice has yet been made by the former Juventus player who would like to stay in Europe but who is highly courted - as we had already revealed - also by San Paolo.

The big news in their position is that Alex Sandro has informed the club that, should he decide to return to Brazil, priority will be given to SPFC. However, everything is still to be defined: Portuguese sources confirm that they are confident in convincing him to return to Porto, sources close to San Paolo believe, however, that the great courtship can be successful: what is certain is that the choice of the Brazilian defender will come very early.