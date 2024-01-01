Napoli president De Laurentiis shopping for top class Asian player

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is shopping for an Asian player.

TMW says the decision has been made to bring in a top Asian player either in January or next summer with the aim of expanding Napoli's profile across the region.

Real Sociedad's Japanese star Takefuso Kubo and Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma are two names being discussed,

PSG midfielder Kang-in Lee is also under consideration, though Napoli accept it will be difficult to prise him away from Paris.

Any move will depend on the player sales made by De Laurentiis in 2025 - which will include Victor Osimhen, who is currently on-loan with Galatasaray.