Stramaccioni: Kvaratskhelia benefiting most from Conte's Napoli arrival

Former Inter Milan coach Andrea Stramaccioni says Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has clearly benefited from Antonio Conte's arrival.

The Georgia winger scored in victory over Monza yesterday to send Napoli a point clear at the top of the Serie A table.

Stramaccioni later told DAZN: "Napoli is showing great solidity, the main problem of last season, thanks to Conte's balance.

"Now there is a compact block, after what happened on the first day. Kvaratskhelia has now returned to the centre of the village, he is the player who has benefited most from Conte's arrival.

"And in fact today Napoli also won with one of his goals."