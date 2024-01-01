Conte delighted with "complete player" McTominay as Napoli go top

Napoli coach Antonio Conte is delighted with the early impact of Scott McTominay.

Conte has shifted his system to 4-3-3 with the former Manchester United midfielder's arrival.

After victory over Monza, Conte said: “Nothing happens by chance, we work on these situations in training so that we can use those positions to create problems for the opposition.

“Scott is a complete player, versatile, who can be a trequartista behind the striker, he can be a mezz’ala in a three-man midfield, play in a two-man midfield or even wide in a 5-4-1 with licence to attack.”

The 2-0 win over Monza sees Napoli now clear at the top of the Serie A table.