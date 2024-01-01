Conte delighted with "complete player" McTominay as Napoli go top

Tribal Football
Napoli coach Antonio Conte is delighted with the early impact of Scott McTominay.

Conte has shifted his system to 4-3-3 with the former Manchester United midfielder's arrival.

After victory over Monza, Conte said: “Nothing happens by chance, we work on these situations in training so that we can use those positions to create problems for the opposition.

“Scott is a complete player, versatile, who can be a trequartista behind the striker, he can be a mezz’ala in a three-man midfield, play in a two-man midfield or even wide in a 5-4-1 with licence to attack.”

The 2-0 win over Monza sees Napoli now clear at the top of the Serie A table.

