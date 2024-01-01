Conte plays down title chances as Napoli go top of Serie A table

Napoli coach Antonio Conte played down their title hopes after victory over Monza saw them go top of the table.

Napoli won 2-0 via goals from Matteo Politano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

"I always say there is an advantage that we can train the whole week, but the disadvantage is that our squad is not as competitive as those who play in Europe,” Conte told DAZN.

“Having said that, we try to work to fuel dreams, as they can also come true, but I have to look at the reality and that says we are very far from flying high. We’ve got to sweat it out game after game, like we did today where we had to sweat hard to earn those points.

“It hasn’t even been three months since the President talked about a total reconstruction of the squad. We lost 14 players and brought in seven. We lost players like Osimhen and Zielinski.

“I realise that a lot is expected of me, as I have done great things in the past. As I said, we can let the fans dream, but I have to keep my feet on the ground and realise there are teams ahead of us for many reasons. We are chasing them down and will try to do our best.

“I have enough experience to say we’ve got to keep our feet on the ground, as sometimes I hear things said from people who don’t have the experience of winning titles and don’t know what they are talking about.

“The aim is to get Napoli competitive again, not like last season when we were 10th and 40 points off Inter. That is my warning to everyone.”